ViacomCBS has acquired John Krasinski's Some Good News program and plans to air a version of it across its television and digital platforms.

Deadline said Krasinski will executive produce, but not host the show. It will be produced by Comedy Central Productions.

"Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people," Krasinksi said in a statement to Variety.

"From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS."

Krasinski created and starred in the YouTube show during the coronavirus pandemic this spring when most Americans were social distancing at home.

Last Sunday, he announced the show -- which highlighted positive stories from around the world -- would be taking a break.

Krasinski is known for starring in the TV shows The Office and Jack Ryan. He also wrote, directed and acted in the film A Quiet Place.