Sony Pictures has announced that Venom 2, now titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has been delayed until June 25, 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
The sequel to 2018's Venom was originally set to hit theaters on Oct. 2, 2020. Tom Hardy is returning as the title character, along with Michelle Williams as Anne Weying.
Woody Harrelson joins the series as fellow Spider-Man villain Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. The new title references Carnage's arrival after Harrelson appeared in the end credits scene of the first film.
Sony Pictures announced the new title and release date on Twitter Tuesday, alongside a video showing off the film's updated logo.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.