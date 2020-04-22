Sony Pictures has announced that Venom 2, now titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has been delayed until June 25, 2021.

The sequel to 2018's Venom was originally set to hit theaters on Oct. 2, 2020. Tom Hardy is returning as the title character, along with Michelle Williams as Anne Weying.

Woody Harrelson joins the series as fellow Spider-Man villain Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. The new title references Carnage's arrival after Harrelson appeared in the end credits scene of the first film.

Sony Pictures announced the new title and release date on Twitter Tuesday, alongside a video showing off the film's updated logo.

Andy Serkis is directing the sequel after Ruben Fleischer helmed the first entry. Naomie Harris and Reid Scott also star.

Sony Pictures has delayed a number of its films due to the COVID-19 pandemic as movie theaters are closed around the world and productions have shut down.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been moved from July 10 to March 5, 2021 and Morbius, another Spider-Man spinoff film starring Jared Leto in the title role, has been moved from July 31 to March 19, 2021.