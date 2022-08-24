The upcoming Venice Film Festival said Wednesday that it will host a "Ukrainian Day," celebrating artists and filmmakers from Ukraine following the country's invasion by Russia.

The Italian festival -- one of the three major international film competitions -- announced that it will host the special day for Ukraine on Sept. 8.

The day will feature a number of special events and performances that will work to bring heightened awareness to the plight of the Ukrainian people.

"A number of initiatives have been organized to manifest the festival's solidarity with Ukraine and its support of Ukrainian artists, with particular attention to the condition of the film industry, within the tragic context affecting the country's entire population," the Venice Film Festival said.

"Through this event, the [Venice Film Festival] reaffirms its role as a platform for cultural dialogue and solidarity with Ukraine, showing that the worlds of film and culture must not remain silent in the face of this tragedy," the festival added.

The day will include a panel featuring festival president Roberto Cicutto, along with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Italy, Yaroslav Melnyk and the head of the National Cinema Institution of Ukraine, Marina Kuderchuk.

Numerous artists, actors and filmmakers from Ukraine will also be present at the panel. This includes popular actress Daria Tregubova and Marina Kuderchuk, director of the film Luxembourg, Luxembourg, which is competing in the festival.

Following this panel will be a presentation featuring a variety of different projects from Ukrainian filmmakers.

The Ukrainian Day comes as Hollywood and the entertainment industry continue to make efforts to shun Russia following the February invasion.

This includes almost every major production company boycotting the Russian movie theater market, resulting in a near-total shutdown of cinemas in that country.

Some film stars themselves, such as actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn, have also worked on their own projects to promote peace within Ukraine.

Penn arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to film a documentary about the ongoing war. The actor also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

The 79th Venice Film Festival will run from Aug. 31 to Sep. 10, opening with director Noah Baumbach's highly anticipated film White Noise.