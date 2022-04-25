The highly anticipated support for variable refresh rate (VRR) is set to arrive on Sony's PlayStation 5 later this week.

Hideaki Nishino, Sony's senior vice president, announced the coming update in a PlayStation blog post. Players with HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors will be able to take advantage of the new feature this week.

Sony didn't specify when the update will land, only saying it will arrive "globally through a PS5 console update over the next few days."

VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5's graphical output, helping eliminate screen tearing and frame pacing issues that can occur if the game runs at a lower or higher frame rate than the display.

The enhanced smoothness also can decrease input lag, allowing quicker reactions when pressing a button on the controller.

Up until now, VRR was only supported on Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X next-gen consoles.

Sony noted that VRR will be supported on a limited number of past releases via patches. Future games will include VRR support at launch. VRR also can be applied to games that don't officially support it, which could increase video quality.

To start, the PS5 versions of these video games will receive patches allowing VRR support to be enabled: Astro's Playroom; Call of Duty: Vanguard; Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War; Deathloop; Destiny 2; Devil May Cry 5 Special Editon; DIRT 5; Godfall; Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered; Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales; Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart; Resident Evil Village; Tiny Tina's Wonderlands; Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege; and Tribes of Midgard.