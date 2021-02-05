New mom Vanessa Morgan is sharing her baby boy's name.

The 28-year-old actress announced her son's name, River, in an Instagram post Thursday after giving birth last week. River is Morgan's first child with her ex-husband, Michael Kopech.

Morgan shared a photo that shows her baby boy's hand resting on her chest.

"The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life. On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world," the star captioned the post. "Words cannot describe this kind of love."

"We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world," she said. "Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thankyou God. Isaiah 66:9."

Morgan explained River's name on Instagram Stories.

"Early on in my pregnancy I was walking the River everyday, gave me so much peace I know that was the perfect name for his lil soul. Plus Michael & I really wanted a nature name," she wrote.

Model Iskra Lawrence, actor Keith Powers and actress Nafessa Williams were among those to congratulate Morgan in the comments.

"So happy for you! Sending you and river so so much love I'm always here for you," Lawrence wrote.

"Sending so much love to y'all!" Williams said.

Morgan announced in July that she was expecting her first child. Kopech filed for divorce from Morgan just days after the actress announced her pregnancy. The pair were married for six months.

Morgan plays Toni Topaz on the CW series Riverdale, which will feature a seven-year time jump beginning with next week's episode. The CW teased the time jump in a new poster this week.