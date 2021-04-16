Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan returned to the show's set with a special guest in tow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old actress brought her 3-month-old son, River, with her to the set of the CW series Thursday.

Morgan gave birth to River in January and had been on the maternity leave from Riverdale since late 2020. She shared photos on Instagram of herself holding River in a baby carrier on the Pop's Diner set.

"Back to work looks a lil different these days," Morgan captioned the post.

River is Morgan's son with her estranged husband, professional baseball player Michael Kopech. Kopech filed for divorce in July amid Morgan's pregnancy.

Morgan announced her baby boy's birth in an Instagram post in February, calling the birth the "most challenging, beautiful experience" of her life.

"Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world," she said. "Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world."

Morgan also explained her son's name on Instagram Stories.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Early on in my pregnancy I was walking the River everyday, gave me so much peace I know that was the perfect name for his lil soul. Plus Michael & I really wanted a nature name," she said.

Morgan plays Toni Topaz on Riverdale, which is in the midst of its fifth season on The CW. The series co-stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse.