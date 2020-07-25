Riverdale and Finding Carter actress Vanessa Morgan has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child.

"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me. I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," the wrote on Friday.

"It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can't believe how much growth & strength you've already given me as your mom. It's like God knew I needed you, my angel."

Her post included a brief video of her looking delighted as blue chalk dust explodes and covers her hands during an apparent gender reveal celebration.

Morgan, 28, married MLB pitcher for the Chicago White Sox Michael Kopech, 24, in January. They found out she was pregnant in May.