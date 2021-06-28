Vanessa Kirby has joined the cast of the new film The Son.

Variety reported Monday that Kirby, 33, will star with Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in the new movie.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Kirby's casting.

The Son is directed by Florian Zeller. The film is Zeller's followup to his Oscar-nominated 2020 drama The Father.

Like The Father, The Son is based on Zeller's play of the same name. Zeller and Christopher Hampton adapted the screenplay.

The new film follows Peter (Jackman), a man whose busy life with his new partner, Emma (Kirby), and baby is disrupted when his ex-wife, Kate (Dern), shows up with their teenage son, Nicholas. Peter tries to be a better father to the troubled Nicholas, but the weight of his son's condition sets the family on a dangerous course.

"Vanessa Kirby is for me a very great actress: intense, inventive and powerful. I am especially happy to take her on this cinematic adventure," Zeller said in a statement.

Kirby is known for playing Princess Margaret in The Crown Seasons 1-2. She was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the 2020 film Pieces of a Woman.