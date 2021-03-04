The Princess Switch 3 star Vanessa Hudgens has wrapped filming on the new movie.

The 32-year-old singer and actress shared a photo Wednesday from her final day on set of the Netflix film.

The black and white picture shows Hudgens striking a pose outside. In the caption, Hudgens said the cast and crew were able to complete the shoot safely.

"And that's a wrap on Princess Switch 3. What a whirlwind. Man everyone worked their asses off. AND stayed safe," she wrote. "BIG thanks to @netflix for taking the extra precautions to keep us on track and bring that new new to your screens. And now.... I ZTFO."

Hudgens was filming The Princess Switch 3 in Scotland.

The Princess Switch 3 is a sequel to The Princess Switch (2018) and The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again (2020). Hudgens plays the dual roles of Stacy De Novo, an American baker, and Lady Margaret Delacourt, a fictional royal.

Hudgens also portrayed a third role, Fiona Pembroke, in The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, which premiered on Netflix in November.

Earlier Wednesday, Hudgens' High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale shared a photo of her recent reunion with Hudgens. Hudgens and Tisdale, who is pregnant with her first child, played Gabriella Montez and Sharpay Evans in the Disney Channel film series.

"It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. Love you @vanessahudgens," Tisdale wrote.

Hudgens will also star in Tick, Tick... Boom!, a new film based on the Jonathan Larson musical and directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.