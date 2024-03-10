Vanessa Hudgens showed off her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet Sunday.

Hudgens wore a long-sleeved, form-fitting black gown as she interviewed celebrities for the prize presentation's pre-show, which aired on ABC.

She married 27-year-old professional baseball player Cole Tucker in December.

This will be their first child.

Hudgens, 35, is known for her performances in the High School Musical franchise, as well as Tick Tick Boom, Rent: Live and Grease: Live.