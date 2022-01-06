The Screen Actors Guild announced on Thursday that Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson will announce the nominees for this year's awards. The announcement will be life at 7 a.m. PST Wednesday on Instagram Live.

The SAG Awards are currently scheduled for Feb. 27. This month's Grammy Awards are postponed indefinitely, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has decided not to credential media and forego a red carpet for its untelevised Golden Globe Awards.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher will make opening remarks before the nominee announcements. SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin will also make announcements.

The Screen Actors Guild nominates the casts of films and television series for their performances. Helen Mirren is already scheduled to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

SAG first made their nomination announcements via Instagram Live in 2021. In a press release, the guild said the shift is intended "to create an authentic connection with their audience by reimagining the Nominations Announcement as a seamless, virtual experience for both nominees and fans."

After the nomination announcement, voting will open Jan. 19. Ballots must be received by noon PST Feb. 25.

The Feb. 27 show begins at 8 p.m. EST, 5 p.m. PST live on TBS and TNT. The ceremony will be televised from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.