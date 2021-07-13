I Love This for You, a new comedy from Vanessa Bayer, is coming to Showtime.

The network confirmed Monday that it ordered to series the half-hour comedy written by and starring Bayer (Saturday Night Live).

Bayer co-created and executive produces the show with Jeremy Beiler (SNL). Variety said Bayer plays Joanna, a woman who overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her dream of becoming a home-shopping channel host.

Molly Shannon, also an SNL alum, portrays Jackie, the charismatic host of the network.

Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers and Punam Patel also have roles. Deadline said Cybill Shepherd's role of Patricia will be recast.

Jessi Klein will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Michael Showalter

"Vanessa Bayer channels her beloved personality into an underdog part that is both close to her heart and universally relatable," Showtime Networks president of entertainment Jana Winograde said.

"Combined with the immense talents of executive producers Jeremy Beiler, Jessi Klein and Michael Showalter and a tremendous cast, Vanessa's comedic brilliance as a performer, co-creator and executive producer have yielded an offbeat, emotional and laugh-out-loud series that we can't wait to bring to our Showtime audiences," she added.