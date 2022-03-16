Showtime released the trailer for its new series I Love That For You on Wednesday. Vanessa Bayer created the show with Jeremy Beiler, and Bayer also stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayer plays Joanna Gold, a woman who dreams of hosting a home shopping show. Molly Shannon plays the fictional SVN's biggest star, and Jenifer Lewis the SVN CEO.

When Joanna gets fired, she claims to have cancer and SVN agrees to let her stay. Joanna had childhood leukemia but is lying in the present.

Bayer survived leukemia when she was 15, but did not use cancer to keep any of her acting jobs. Bayer said the way people treated her when she was sick inspired I Love That For You.

"Obviously, you're dealing with the difficult aspects of that," Bayer said on a recent Television Critics Association Zoom panel. "But there is this nice thing about being treated so well, and people giving you so much attention."

The first season of I Love That For You is eight half-hour episodes. It premieres April 29 on streaming-on-demand and on Showtime May 1 at 8:30 p.m. EDT. New episodes premiere Fridays on streaming on demand and air Sundays at 8:30 on Showtime.