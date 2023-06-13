'Vanderpump Rules' star Scheana Shay reveals "million dollar question" she still has about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/13/2023
Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has revealed the "million dollar question" she still has about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair that took place behind Ariana Madix's back.
A lot of questions about Tom and Raquel's six-month affair were answered on the three-partVanderpump Rules' Season 10 reunion, but Scheana still left the cast gathering a little confused.
Scheana, 37, took to social media on Sunday, June 11, to address a viewer's tweet about the reunion.
The fan wrote, "One question I still have is, if the affair started at guys night, why did Sandoval care that Rachel went out with Peter & wanted to know if they hooked up? I def think it happened sooner or there was an emotional affair already happening."
Scheana replied, "Million dollar question!"
The Bravo reality TV star also added an emoticon with a magnifying glass to her post.
Tom and Raquel began hooking up in August 2022, amid Tom and Ariana's nine-year relationship.
Once news of Tom's affair made headlines in March, Tom and Ariana ended their decade-long romance.
Tom claimed on the reunion that he had hooked up with Raquel once in August 2022 and stopped their fling until after cameras stopped rolling. He said they were "in love" by January 2023, according to Us Weekly.
Raquel, however, reportedly told producers in an interview that aired on June 7, "I think it's important to me to tell the truth. I think that I've been lying and being so deceitful this entire time that I don't want to lie anymore and it's all out there anyway."
She continued, "Tom feels like it would be less hurtful to say that, you know, this wasn't going on for so long. [But] the second time was actually during Mexico [at Scheana and Brock Davies' August 2022 wedding]."
The former beauty queen revealed that she and Tom were intimate after she found him "drunk and trying to find his room" in the hallway of the hotel. She said the pair had sex "multiple times" while in Cancun.
Raquel said Tom wanted to lie about the timeline of their affair because "it's a really bad look to hook up with someone's boyfriend in their own house when they've gone out of town, especially for, like, a funeral of all things."
Raquel was referring to how Ariana had traveled out of town for her late grandmother's funeral.
"So, like, I don't know if this is f-cking killed my soul. I am so sick of lying, I hate it. I hate being deceitful. It's horrible," Ariana said.
Raquel explained that she was reluctant to come clean because Tom was the "one person" she had left after the scandal, adding, "If I just went and betrayed him, then I'd really have nobody."
Raquel also dropped a bombshell during the reunion -- a moment which had been highly teased prior to the June 7 episode's airdate -- that she had once suggested that she, Tom and Ariana become a throuple.
"I love Ariana as a person and I'm in love with Tom Sandoval so it didn't seem that far-fetched of that idea but it was not something in question," Raquel shared. "He's going to kill me, I just hate lying so much."
Looking back on her long-term romance with Tom, Ariana shared with Glamour magazine, "I feel like I'm someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex, and that was something that I was deprived of for so long."
"As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times and then we just stop," Ariana continued.
"That's where I was at. I was like, 'I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me.'"
Ariana went on to vent about how "so many men" in general feel "entitled" to a woman's body.
"[They act] entitled to sex because you're in a relationship with them," Ariana said. "I am not your Fleshlight. I spelled out what I needed, but hello. It's a two-person situation."
Ariana broke her silence about her breakup with Tom on NBC's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen late last month and revealed, "We do not interact on any level."
While Ariana and Tom are still living in the same $2 million Los Angeles home, temporarily, Ariana said they only communicate through "go betweens" and that her family "hates" him and Tom is "dead" to her brother.
Ariana also previously told Raquel that she's "dead" to her and their friendship is over. Ariana said Raquel seems "lost and empty" and she doesn't know who Raquel is anymore.
When asked what it would take for her to forgive Tom and Raquel, Ariana bluntly announced, "That's not happening."
But Ariana was apparently able to move on from the scandal, and she's currently seeing someone new.
Ariana has been spotted, multiple times, packing on PDA with fitness coach Daniel Wai in the aftermath of her breakup with Tom. Ariana and Daniel apparently began seeing each other in mid-April.
While Ariana played coy about her love life on Watch What Happens Live, she teased to viewers, "I'll just say that I am very happy and very satisfied."
A source recently told Us that Ariana is "definitely open to seeing where things go" with Daniel but she "isn't totally ready to jump into a serious relationship."
Meanwhile, Tom told TMZ in late April that he was "really happy" to see Ariana doing so well.
After all, an insider source claimed to Us on March 3 that Tom and Ariana had been "having problems for a while." The insider claimed the pair's relationship "only came to a breaking point" the day prior to their split on March 1.
But Tom claimed he officially broke up with Ariana on Valentine's Day in February.
Tom also shared on the April 11 episode of the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast how his romance with Raquel started with a "magnetic" kiss last summer.
"I felt something that I hadn't felt in so long emotionally," Tom explained. "The feelings were something very, very strong."
Tom claimed that he had attempted to break up with Ariana once he realized he had strong feelings for Raquel.
"Like many relationships, it felt like it became more of like a best friends, family [thing] -- sometimes roommates," Tom continued.
"There were a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking the intimacy, the connection. We would travel more by ourselves than we would together. I would go to weddings by myself."
Tom said he was seeing and FaceTiming with Raquel "as often" as he could," even though that "sounds horrible."
"And Ariana didn't even notice because that's just how separate our lives were," Tom claimed. "I had to actually tell her, 'How have you not noticed how distant I've been lately?'"
Ariana apparently believes Tom even had sex with Raquel in one of their guest rooms while she was sleeping in their bed.
Cameras are set to begin rolling on Season 11 "in the next few weeks," according to Vanderpump Rules' producer Alex Baskin.