Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is a new mom.

The 35-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, daughter Summer Moon Honey, with her boyfriend, Brock Davies, on Monday.

Shay shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Davies and their baby girl.

"My heart is SO FULL," she captioned the post. "On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz."

Shay said she experienced complications with the birth and is still in the hospital.

"Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome," the star said. "My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it's very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum."

"Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely," she added. "I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here."

Shay concluded her post by thanking her fans and her medical team.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai," she said. "We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer's parents!!!"

Shay announced her pregnancy in October after experiencing a miscarriage earlier in the year.

"IT'S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Shay stars on the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, which completed an eighth season in June. She and Davis have been dating since September 2019.