'Vanderpump Rules' star Raquel Leviss reportedly "hasn't decided" if she'll return for Season 11
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/27/2023
Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss is reportedly still not sure if she'll return to the Bravo reality show for Season 11.
Vanderpump Rules begins filming Season 11 on June 28, but according to a source, Raquel's future on the show remains uncertain in the aftermath of her affair with her co-star Tom Sandoval, Us Weekly reported.
"Raquel is currently in talks about returning for the next season of Vanderpump Rules. However, she hasn't decided whether or not she wants to come back to the show," the source told the magazine.
Raquel -- who checked herself into a treatment facility for the sake of her mental health, and not for substance-abuse issues, in April -- is reportedly "still getting treatment... and that continues to be her priority."
The source noted that "nothing has been confirmed yet other than the fact that she's in negotiations about returning [to the Bravo reality series]."
Raquel and Tom had a six-month affair behind her former best friend Ariana Madix's back.
Ariana and Tom had been dating for about nine years when the scandal made headlines, and news of the betrayal ultimately ended Tom and Ariana's relationship in March.
Raquel appeared on Vanderpump Rules' three-part Season 10 reunion, which filmed in March and wrapped on TV earlier this month, before she checked into rehab, and Bravo executive Andy Cohen joked about -- and later apologized for -- how Raquel seemed "unemotional" and heavily medicated at the time.
"Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person," an insider told Us earlier this month.
The insider claimed that Raquel is very apologetic for having slept with Tom behind Ariana's back and being so deceitful.
"She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly," the insider alleged. "Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out."
Raquel isn't the only Vanderpump Rules star questioning her return to the series after "Scandoval."
Charli Burnett recently told the Rolling Stone that she's Ariana's friend and so she's "very upset with everything that's going on."
"So, I feel like filming next season would be very, very weird and really stressful," Charli said.
And Lala Kent reportedly admitted on an Amazon livestream on Monday that the idea of filming the show again is "giving me anxiety."
Lala added, "I'm just like, 'Oh, we're really in it again.' We usually have so much time to process -- things change a lot -- but nope."
Looking back on her decade-long romance with Tom, Ariana shared with Glamour magazine earlier this month, "I feel like I'm someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex, and that was something that I was deprived of for so long."
"As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times and then we just stop," Ariana continued.
"That's where I was at. I was like, 'I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me.'"
Ariana went on to vent about how "so many men" in general feel "entitled" to a woman's body.
"[They act] entitled to sex because you're in a relationship with them," Ariana said. "I am not your Fleshlight. I spelled out what I needed, but hello. It's a two-person situation."
Ariana broke her silence about her breakup with Tom on NBC's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May and revealed, "We do not interact on any level."
While Ariana and Tom are still living in the same $2 million Los Angeles home, temporarily, Ariana said they only communicate through "go betweens" and that her family "hates" him and Tom is "dead" to her brother.
Ariana also previously told Raquel that she's "dead" to her and their friendship is over. Ariana said Raquel seems "lost and empty" and she doesn't know who Raquel is anymore.
When asked what it would take for her to forgive Tom and Raquel, Ariana bluntly announced, "That's not happening."
But Ariana was apparently able to move on from the scandal, and she's currently seeing someone new.
Ariana has been spotted, multiple times, packing on PDA with fitness coach Daniel Wai in the wake of her breakup with Tom. Ariana and Daniel apparently began seeing each other in mid-April.
While Ariana played coy about her love life on Watch What Happens Live, she teased to viewers, "I'll just say that I am very happy and very satisfied."
A source recently told Us that Ariana is "definitely open to seeing where things go" with Daniel but she "isn't totally ready to jump into a serious relationship."
Meanwhile, Tom told TMZ in late April that he was "really happy" to see Ariana doing so well.
After all, an insider source claimed to Us on March 3 that Tom and Ariana had been "having problems for a while." The insider claimed the pair's relationship "only came to a breaking point" the day prior to their split on March 1.
But Tom claimed he officially broke up with Ariana on Valentine's Day in February.