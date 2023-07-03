"Raquel is going to be checking out of the mental health facility within the next 10-15 days," the source said, adding however, that theVanderpump Rules star "could choose to stay longer."
Raquel needed to check her mental health after she had a six-month affair with co-star Tom Sandoval behind her former best friend Ariana Madix's back.
Ariana and Tom had been dating for about nine years when the scandal made headlines in March, and news of the betrayal ultimately ended Tom and Ariana's relationship that same month.
"Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person," an insider told the magazine last month.
Despite being subjected to backlash and shaming, Raquel filmed Vanderpump Rules' three-part Season 10 reunion before checking herself into rehab.
Given Raquel is still at the treatment facility, she's reportedly not sure if she wants to return to the Bravo reality show for Season 11, which already began filming in late June.
"Nothing has been decided yet and it's all still up in the air," the source told Us. "Both sides are hoping they can work something out so that Raquel gets the treatment she needs, and she's still able to be included in the show."
Finishing treatment reportedly remains Raquel's "priority" for the time being.
According to the magazine, Raquel is very apologetic for having slept with Tom and for hurting Ariana. Raquel even previously expressed how she hated being secretive and so deceitful, sneaking around with Tom even around the time Ariana's grandmother passed away.
Looking back on her decade-long romance with Tom, Ariana shared with Glamour magazine in June, "I feel like I'm someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex, and that was something that I was deprived of for so long."
"As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times and then we just stop," Ariana continued.
"That's where I was at. I was like, 'I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me.'"
Ariana went on to vent about how "so many men" in general feel "entitled" to a woman's body.
"[They act] entitled to sex because you're in a relationship with them," Ariana said. "I am not your Fleshlight. I spelled out what I needed, but hello. It's a two-person situation."
Ariana broke her silence about her breakup with Tom on NBC's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May and revealed, "We do not interact on any level."
While Ariana and Tom are still living in the same $2 million Los Angeles home, temporarily, Ariana said they only communicate through "go betweens" and that her family "hates" him and Tom is "dead" to her brother.
Ariana also previously told Raquel that she's "dead" to her and their friendship is over. Ariana said Raquel seems "lost and empty" and she doesn't know who Raquel is anymore.
When asked what it would take for her to forgive Tom and Raquel, Ariana bluntly announced, "That's not happening."
But Ariana was apparently able to move on from the scandal, and she's currently seeing someone new.
Ariana has been spotted, multiple times, packing on PDA with fitness coach Daniel Wai in the wake of her breakup with Tom. Ariana and Daniel apparently began seeing each other in mid-April.
While Ariana played coy about her love life on Watch What Happens Live, she teased to viewers, "I'll just say that I am very happy and very satisfied."
A source recently told Us that Ariana is "definitely open to seeing where things go" with Daniel but she "isn't totally ready to jump into a serious relationship."
Meanwhile, Tom told TMZ in late April that he was "really happy" to see Ariana doing so well.
After all, an insider source claimed to Us on March 3 that Tom and Ariana had been "having problems for a while." The insider claimed the pair's relationship "only came to a breaking point" the day prior to their split on March 1.
But Tom claimed he officially broke up with Ariana on Valentine's Day in February.