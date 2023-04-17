HOME > Vanderpump Rules Todd Williamson/Bravo

'Vanderpump Rules' star Raquel Leviss enters treatment facility amid cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/17/2023



star Raquel Leviss has checked herself into a treatment facility to check her mental health in the aftermath of her highly publicized and scandalous affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.



Raquel will seeking professional therapy and counsel about one month after her affair with Tom, 40, came to light in the media.



Tom had reportedly cheated on his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Madix, for over six months with Raquel.



"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," Raquel's rep told Us in a statement.



"Raquel had planned to admit herself before the [ Season 10] reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."



Tom and Ariana split after nine years of dating in early March over Tom's infidelity with their co-star.



The news shocked the cast and made them choose sides. Most of the women appeared to back Ariana amid the scandal on social media.



But a source told Us on March 3 that Tom and Ariana had been "having problems for a while." The insider claimed the pair's relationship "only came to a breaking point" the day prior to their split.



On March 4, Tom issued a public apology for his betrayal on Instagram, saying he fully understood all of the "anger" and "disappointment" directed at him for hurting Ariana. However, he begged fans to keep his friends, family and co-workers out of the drama, especially his business partner Tom Schwartz.



Several days later, Raquel publicly apologized with a statement of her own via Instagram.



"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana," Raquel wrote.



At the time, Raquel said she was "speaking to a counselor" about her actions.

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships," Raquel admitted last month.



"I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."



Despite her apology, Raquel and Tom have reportedly been spotted together several times since ' Season 10 reunion was filmed on March 23.



"We're really good friends. We are not putting any label on it," Tom reportedly said on the April 11 episode of the "



Tom also shared how his romance with Raquel started with a kiss in August 2022 that felt "magnetic."



"I felt something that I hadn't felt in so long emotionally," Tom explained.



"The feelings were something very, very strong. Those feelings that I had started to take over in a sense. Logic went out the window. Because I wasn't experiencing that [with Ariana] -- I hadn't experienced that [before]."



Tom claimed that he had attempted to break up with Ariana once he realized he had strong feelings for Raquel.



"There were a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking the intimacy, the connection. We would travel more by ourselves than we would together. I would go to weddings by myself."



Tom said his communication with Raquel was frequent and their connection was pretty strong right up until he confessed the affair to Ariana.



"I was seeing Raquel as often as I could. I know that sounds horrible," Tom admitted.



"And FaceTiming her all the time. And Ariana didn't even notice because that's just how separate our lives were. I had to actually tell her, 'How have you not noticed how distant I've been lately?'"



Ariana joined the cast of in November 2013, and then she and Tom announced they were officially dating during the Season 2 reunion that aired in February 2014.



Raquel began dating James Kennedy in 2016, and the pair got engaged in May 2021. However, the couple broke up in December of that year.



Raquel proceeded to go on dates with Peter Madrigal in Summer 2022 before hooking up with Tom Schwartz, who had split from Katie Maloney, during August of that year.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

