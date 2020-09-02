Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is going to be a mom.

The 30-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her fiance, film producer Randall Emmett.

Kent and Emmett shared the news during Wednesday's episode of their Give Them Lala... with Randall podcast.

"I'm, like, shaking right now, because I can't believe that it's a real life thing," Kent said. "I'm really emotional ... I cry about everything, but today it's very much happy tears."

Wednesday marked Kent's 30th birthday.

"For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me; my body also helped out too. I am pregnant," she said. "I am and I'm, like, so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly."

Emmett already has two daughters, London, 10, and Rylee, 6, with his ex-wife, actress Ambyr Childers. He shared a photo with Kent and his daughters on Instagram during an outing in July.

"Boat day is the best day," Emmett captioned the post.

Kent and Emmett started dating in 2017 and got engaged in September 2018.

Kent celebrated one year of sobriety in October.

"This is the biggest accomplishment I've ever had in my life and the one I am most proud of," she said on Instagram. "The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for. I didn't have that before."

Kent joined Vanderpump Rules in Season 4 and was made a series regular in Season 6. The E! series completed its eighth season in June.