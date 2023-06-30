'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff reportedly in the works starring former cast members
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/30/2023
Vanderpump Rules is reportedly getting a new spinoff amid its rise in popularity and ongoing interest in "Scandoval."
ADVERTISEMENT
Bravo has ordered a Vanderpump Rules spinoff that will document a group of friends -- several of the early Vanderpump Rules cast members -- leaving West Hollywood behind and focusing on raising their children in Los Angeles' less-glamorous San Fernando Valley, according toThe Hollywood Reporter.
The cast will be swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to a new lifestyle that's better suited for parents rather than partygoers.
The cast of the Vanderpump Rules' spinoff has yet to be confirmed or announced, but show alums Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright are expected to return for the spinoff.
Kristen Doute is also reportedly being considered to star on the spinoff.
Bravo is aiming for an eight-episode season, but details have yet to be finalized.
Vanderpump Rules hit series-high ratings after news broke in March that Tom had been cheating on Ariana, his girlfriend of about nine years, for about six months with their co-star -- and Ariana's then-best friend -- Raquel Leviss.
Jax was one of the original stars of Vanderpump Rules, which premiered its first season in 2013. The show started out as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Jax appeared on Vanderpump Rules for eight seasons before he was fired from the show in late 2020.
Jax's wife, Brittany, began making appearances on Vanderpump Rules on Season 4, and she became a full-time cast member for Season 6. Brittany chose to leave the show when she was pregnant and Jax wasn't allowed to reprise his role.
Jax and Brittany also starred on a Bravo spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, but it only lasted one season in 2017.
Kristen was also an original Vanderpump Rules cast member. She appeared on the series for eight seasons, but in June 2020, she and co-star Stassi Schroeder were fired for their past racist actions.
Kirsten and Stassi had allegedly called the police on a former castmates, Faith Stowers, in 2018 for a crime she had not committed.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Kirsten had dated Tom for years, and she appeared on Vanderpump Rules' tenth season as the demise of Tom and Ariana's relationship was shown due to the scandalous affair.
It's unclear whether Raquel -- who had checked into a treatment facility in April to check her mental health -- will be returning to the show in the aftermath of her affair with Tom.
"Raquel is currently in talks about returning for the next season of Vanderpump Rules. However, she hasn't decided whether or not she wants to come back to the show," a source told Us Weekly.
Raquel is reportedly "still getting treatment," which continues to be her priority.
Ariana, meanwhile, has been dating and packing on PDA with fitness coach Daniel Wai.
While Ariana played coy about her love life on NBC's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this month, she teased to viewers, "I'll just say that I am very happy and very satisfied." About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.