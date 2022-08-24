Vanderpump Rules couple Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are married.

The television personalities married at a wedding Tuesday at Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico.

Shay wore three different outfits designed by Pol Atteau. The couple's 16-month-old daughter, Summer Moon, wore a matching look and served as the flower girl.

The bridal party included fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss as bridesmaids and Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval as groomsmen.

"I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us," Shay told People.

"They're a big part of our life," Davies added of their co-stars.

Shay confirmed the wedding news on Instagram, writing, "#HoneyIDo."

She previously shared photos Monday from their welcome party at the resort.

"Last night was magical @dreamsnatura totally killed our welcome party," Shay wrote.

Shay and Davies got engaged in July 2021 in Los Angeles after welcoming their daughter that April.

Vanderpump Rules is a Bravo reality series following the staff of Lisa Vanderpump's California restaurants. The show completed its ninth season in January.