Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is a new mom.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Friday that Schroeder, 32, welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband and former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Beau Clark.

People said Schroeder gave birth to her baby girl Thursday evening. Schroeder and Clark named their daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, with Charlie and Rose honoring Clark's father and Schroeder's grandmother, respectively.

"We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment," the couple said. "It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens."

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl," the pair added.

Schroeder announced in June that she was expecting a baby girl. News of her pregnancy came shortly after her firing from Vanderpump Rules due to past racist actions.

Schroeder and Clark married at an intimate wedding in October amid Schroeder's pregnancy.

Schroeder starred in eight seasons of Vanderpump Rules.