'Vanderpump Rules' alum Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark share update on daughter's health after "scary" hospital visit

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/07/2023



ADVERTISEMENT Beau, 43, revealed July 4 via Instagram Stories that Hartford is back home and seems to be about "80%" better following her health scare and brief stay in the hospital.



"I made a little bubble, pool day for her so she can get some fresh air and sun," Beau wrote alongside a picture of Hartford smiling in the pool. "Also, thanks for the people letting me know not to give dairy when there is mucus in the lungs!"



On July 3, Stassi, 35, shared via Instagram Stories how her family spent a "long, scary day" at the hospital, according to Us Weekly.



"We brought her in after she was rapidly aggressive breathing -- doctors think it's 'reactive airways disease' (which is essentially pediatric asthma) on top of a virus," Stassi explained. "She's such a little solider."



Beau, for his part, had uploaded a video of Hartford breathing abnormally and urged his followers to look for the warning signs.



"Just got home. 6 hours at the hospital. She's improved slightly with her breathing, but it's still," Beau explained on Instagram.



"Her little belly breaking is what everyone was worried about. She's going to be on albuterol for the next two days with this breathing thing. But we might have to go back tonight if she gets worse again. For now she's got an ice cream cone and is on the couch watching Frozen."



Earlier that day, Beau revealed on social media that he and his wife had taken their daughter to the ER around 6AM.



"It's been a morning," Beau captioned a photo of Stassi and Hartford snuggling in a blanket in a hospital bed.



He later elaborated of their reason for the hospital visit, "Soooo last night [Hartford] was breathing very fast and hard. Looked like when people start to turn, in those zombie movies.â€



Beau noted that Hartford seemed to have "possibly high asthma" with "lots of mucus in her lungs and a high fever."



"She's on her second 'breathing face thing machine,' with something that will open her lungs out more. Now we're just waiting, hoping this works the second time," Beau shared. "Will update when we know more. It's super scary seeing your kid like this."

Stassi and Beau got married in 2020 and had a second wedding in 2022. They welcomed Hartford in January 2021.



Stassi is currently pregnant with the couple's second child.



"Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already," Stassi announced on Instagram in March.



The pair then revealed during a March episode of their "The Good The Bad The Baby" podcast that they are expecting a baby boy.



Stassi told Us at the time that she fantasizes about having "a sh-t ton of children" with her husband.



While Stassi would love to have a big family, however, she also wants to be responsible and practical.



"When I think about what I want my children's lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible," Stassi told the magazine in March.



"I'm like, 'If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?' So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today's the day. You never know."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

