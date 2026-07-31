"I have tea for you about Scheana," Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper, 34, told Stassi Schroeder, 38, during the season premiere of House of Stassi that aired on July 29, according toUs Weekly.
Jessi continued, "She told me she is walking away from Bravo completely. And then [Scheana] goes, 'So do you have any events coming up? [My husband] Brock [Davies] was Mormon so maybe I can come be on your show.'"
"We all were kind of in a place where we're like, 'Okay, if it continues, great.' I did think there was more story to tell. We'll just be telling that somewhere else now," Scheana reportedly said during a December 2024 episode of her "Scheananigans" podcast.
"But I think the women were kind of ready to move on to another platform to tell our stories."
Scheana insisted at the time that she wasn't "distraught" about leaving the show.
"I wasn't shocked at all. I think the men -- minus Brock -- from what I've heard, took it the hardest. Definitely not the women," Scheana claimed.
Scheana went on to share what was hard about ending her time on Vanderpump Rules.
"Any sad feelings that I have about not returning for Season 12 are mostly not being able to work with that crew anymore," Scheana previously explained.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"I loved the crew that we've had and hopefully, we'll be able to work together on other projects because we became like a family. So that was definitely the hardest part."
Scheana said her departure from the Bravo show was "bittersweet" as a result.
"It's sad to say goodbye, but excited for the new servers and the next chapter of their lives," she noted at the time.
Scheana also said she was "excited for new opportunities" outside of Vanderpump Rules.
"But I'm also a nostalgic person and it's never easy to say goodbye," she admitted in late 2024.
"[Lala Kent] and I had a good cry about it on the podcast, something that was such a big part of my life for so long. But also I think it was time. Honestly, it all feels right. It's still all happening. It's just happening a little differently."
Vanderpump Rules' 12th season premiered in December 2025 on Bravo.
Stassi, meanwhile, was a cast member on Vanderpump Rules for eight seasons until she and Kristin Doute were fired in 2020 following a controversy with their former co-star Faith Stowers.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I wasn't going to let Vanderpump Rules be my legacy. I'm at a completely different place in my life now," Stassi told Glamour on July 28 when talking about House of Stassi.
"I've always been vocal about how I haven't had that many great experiences with therapy. Reality TV is my therapy. Having these conversations, working through them, talking them over and over again... Reality TV, for better or worse, is therapeutic for me. I love it." About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.