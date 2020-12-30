Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright is feeling "proud" of her body 25 weeks into her pregnancy.

The 31-year-old television personality shared a baby bump photo Tuesday on Instagram.

In the caption, Cartwright said she was posting the picture in response to body shamers and other Internet "trolls."

"I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY?! I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life," the star wrote. "I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy."

"(Even though I'm 25 weeks and still sick everyday) lol I am feeling very lucky and emotional to have this opportunity to be a mom and I will no longer let trolls influence my happiness," she added.

Cartwright shared a message of support and encouragement to other people expecting.

"To all you other Mommy to be's and mommies in general YOU ARE KILLING IT, don't let opinions of others get you down, you will be the best mother to your beautiful baby just like me!! Be proud of your body because you are growing a human life!" the star said.

"I am so honored I will get to be a mom and have a beautiful son in just a few months. Keep smiling and sharing positive vibes, we need more of that in this world!" she added.

Cartwright's former Vanderpump Rules co-stars Stassi Schroeder , Lala Kent and Kristen Doute were among those to voice their support for Cartwright in the comments.

"Yaaaaaaaas queen! PREACH," Kent wrote.

"I love this and I love YOU!!" Doute said.

Cartwright is expecting her first child with her boyfriend and former Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor. Taylor, whose father died in 2017, told People at the time that he is "really excited" to become a dad.

"My dad was my hero. He passed three years ago, and I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for. I can't wait to go to games, dance recitals and school functions," Taylor said. "My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook."

Cartwright and Taylor announced in September that they are expecting a boy.The couple confirmed their exit from Vanderpump Rules this month.

"Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors," Taylor said on Instagram.

Vanderpump Rules completed an eighth season on Bravo in June. Schroeder, Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from the show the same month for their past racist actions.