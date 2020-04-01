The Vampire Diaries alum Matthew Davis is a new dad.

The 41-year-old actor and his wife, actress Kiley Casciano Davis, welcomed their first child, daughter Ripley Nightingale, on Tuesday.

Davis shared the news in a tweet Tuesday evening.

"Ripley Nightingale Davis Born March 31st 9:51pm 7lbs, Blond hair, Blue eyes Moms beautiful face," he wrote. "Thank you everyone for all your love and support."

The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec and Davis' former co-star Marguerite MacIntyre were among those to congratulate the couple online.

"Congrats, Matt!!" MacIntyre, who played Sheriff Forbes, wrote.

Davis and Kiley Casciano Davis married in December 2018 and announced in September that they were expecting a baby girl.

"Arriving April 2020 #babygirl," Kiley Casciano Davis wrote on Instagram.

Kiley Casciano Davis shared a photo this month at 37 weeks pregnant and referenced the coronavirus outbreak in the caption.

"Nothing says thrill like having a baby during a pandemic. 37 weeks - cookin for cuteness," she wrote.

Davis played Alaric Saltzman on The Vampire Diaries and now portrays the character on the spinoff Legacies. Kiley Casciano Davis has appeared on NCIS: New Orleans, 24: Legacy and Ozark.