The Vampire Diaries alum Candice Accola King is going to be a mom of two.

The 33-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, The Fray musician Joe King.

King shared the news on her podcast Directionally Challenged, which she co-hosts with fellow Vampire Diaries alum Kayla Ewell.

"Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I'm actually pregnant," King said. "I've got a bun in the oven."

"I'm a little over five months, so it's been the entirety of the whole quarantine experience and everything that 2020 has brought us this year," she added. "And it's been a journey to say the least."

King said she's feeling great physically but has struggled emotionally during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I'm moving around so much less this pregnancy than I did my first pregnancy," the star said. "It takes a lot more effort to convince myself to go on a walk, which really ties into a lot of the emotional weight that I've been carrying around."

"It's been really hard for me to kind of find that feeling comfortable and my joy this time around. Quite honestly, I'm just scared. I'm really scared, and it's been a fear-based pregnancy so far," she added.

King and Joe King married in 2014 and have a 4-year-old daughter, Florence May. King also has two other daughters, Ava and Elise, with his ex-wife, Julie.

King played Caroline Forbes on The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals. She will appear in the upcoming film After We Collided, starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.