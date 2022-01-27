The Vampire Diaries actor Matthew Davis is a dad of two.The 43-year-old actor welcomed his second child, daughter Dorothy Lavender, with his wife, Kiley Casciano, on Monday.Casciano shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Davis with their baby girl."Dorothy Lavender Davis - 01-24-2022 i love you @immatthewdavis," Casciano captioned the post.Davis and Casciano married in December 2018. The couple also have an older daughter, Ripley Nightingale, born in March 2020."Ripley Nightingale Davis Born March 31st 9:51pm 7lbs, Blond hair, Blue eyes Moms beautiful face," Davis said on Instagram at the time.Casciano announced in August that she and Davis were expecting their second child."Davis party of 4 coming soon @immatthewdavis #twoundertwo," she said on Instagram.Davis played Alaric Saltzman on the CW series The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. He now plays the character on Legacies, which returned for a fourth season in October.