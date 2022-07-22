Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Vampire Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Thursday featuring Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves.

Vampire Academy is based on the Richelle Mead young adult book series of the same name.

The show follows best friends Rose (Nieves), a dhampir, or half-vampire, and Lissa (Stringer), a royal vampire, as they navigate romance, class politics, and ancient magic at their boarding school for vampires.

"When a mysterious bond develops between the two friends, they must work together to decipher it, all while facing threats inside the gates and out, including the bloodthirsty and undead Strigoi," an official description reads.

Vampire Academy was previously adapted as a 2014 film starring Zoey Deutch and Lucy Fry as Rose and Lissa.

The Peacock series Sept. 15.