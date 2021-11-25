Actress and Food Network personality Valerie Bertinelli has filed court documents to legally separate from financial adviser and entrepreneur Tom Vitale, her husband of 10 years.

Bertinelli, 61, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday indicate the former couple intend to adhere to a premarital agreement regarding their money and property.

Bertinelli has not filed for a dissolution of marriage, however.

She met Vitale through her brother, Patrick, and married him in January 2011 after several years of dating.

The One Day at a Time and Hot in Cleveland alum was previously wed to rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007.

They are the parents of a 30-year-old son, Wolfgang, who played bass in Van Halen's eponymous band.

Eddie Van Halen died of cancer last year at age 65.