Netflix is giving a glimpse of Valeria Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the new season of the Spanish comedy-drama series Monday.

The preview shows Valeria (Diana Gomez) question whether she should accept the deal she was offered for her book in the Season 1 finale. She also navigates her new romance with Victor (Maxi Iglesias).

"I wonder if the only thing we have in common is sex," Valeria says in the trailer.

Silma Lopez, Paula Malia and Teresa Riott co-star as Valeria's best friends Lola, Carmen and Nerea. Ibrahim Al Shami plays Valeria's ex-husband Adrian.

Valeria is based on the En los zapatos de Valeria book series by Eli­sabet Benavent. The series follows the personal and professional life of Valeria, a writer living in Madrid.

Season 2 premieres Aug. 13 on Netflix.