Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Val.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring actor Val Kilmer , 61.

The preview shows Kilmer reflect on his "magical life" and career. The film features Kilmer's home movies from throughout the decades, including footage from the sets of Top Gun and Batman Forever.

In addition, Val features narration from Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, and new interviews with Kilmer, who confirmed in 2017 that he was "healing" from a battle with throat cancer.

Val is directed and produced by Ting Poo and Leo Scott.

"Val is a very complex and brilliant man with so many layers. And we wanted to try to get that feeling of him into the film, from his spirituality to a great sense of humor," Scott recently told The Hollywood Reporter.

Val will have its world premiere Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival. It will open in select theaters July 23 before it starts streaming Aug. 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

Kilmer is known for such films as Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone and Batman Forever. He will reprise Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which opens in theaters in November.