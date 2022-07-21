Parents-to-be Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson walked the red carpet Wednesday.

The Dancing with the Stars couple attended the ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles following news they are expecting their first child.

Johnson was all smiles as she posed for photos with Chmerkovskiy. Johnson showed her baby bump in a formfitting black dress with an off-shoulder neckline.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy married in April 2019 and announced last week that they are expecting a child.

"Our biggest dream come true yet!" Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel."

Other couples at the ESPYs included professional football player Russell Wilson , a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and his wife, singer Ciara

Ciara wore a black dress with a sparkling silver bustier neckline, while Wilson sported black pants and a double-breasted jacket with a grey pattern on the top half.

Ciara and Wilson married in July 2016 and have two children together, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, who turns two on Saturday. Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir, with her ex-fiance Future.

The ESPY Awards recognize individual and team excellence in sports. Los Angeles Angels baseball star Shohei Ohtani and Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky were among the big winners at Wednesday's ceremony.