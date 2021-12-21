Branagh filmed Death on the Nile in 2019 after the success of 2017's Murder on the Orient Express. The film was originally scheduled for release Nov. 8, 2019.
When Disney bought 20th Century Fox, Death on the Nile was one of many films whose release dates the new owner rescheduled. As theaters closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the date shifted again several times.
Death on the Nile was previously adapted as a film in 1978 starring Peter Ustinov as Poirot.
