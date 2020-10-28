Orange is the New Black alum Uzo Aduba is set to play a therapist in Season 4 of the drama In Treatment, HBO announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Production on the series' fourth season is expected to begin this fall under COVID-19 guidelines, HBO said. Fresh episodes are expected to premiere on 2021.

"The doctor's in session. Excited to take the journey this fall with #InTreatment in the role of Dr. Brooke Lawrence. Thank you, @hbo," Aduba tweeted Tuesday.

The show debuted on the cable network in 2008 and wrapped its third season in 2010. It starred Gabriel Byrne as a psychologist.

"The reimagining of In Treatment brings a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Lawrence (Aduba) while she wrestles with her own issues in this half-hour drama series," a press release said.

Aduba recently won her third Emmy for her work in Mrs. America.