Orange is the New Black actress Uzo Aduba and This is Us alum Ron Cephas Jones have signed on for roles in Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's new Broadway play, Clyde's.

Performances begin Nov. 3 at the Second Stage Theater in Manhattan.

Rounding out the cast will be Reza Salazar and Kara Young. Kate Whoriskey is directing.

"A truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption," a synopsis said.

"Even as the shop's callous owner, Clyde, tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich."

Broadway has been closed for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most theaters plan to re-open in the late summer and early fall.