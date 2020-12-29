Wildlife officials in Utah said a 11-year-old boy landed a massive 48-pound trout just six months after reeling in a 41-pound trout.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Tyler Grimshaw drew attention online in June when the then-10-year-old reeled in a 41-pound trout without any assistance at Flaming Gorge.

Grimshaw, now 11, bested his own catch this month by reeling in a 48-pound trout in the same area.

Both fish were released back into the lake.

"Way to go, Tyler," the division tweeted.

The Utah state record for lake trout stands at 53 pounds, 15 ounces. The record was set by Chance Scott at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, the same place Grimshaw caught both of his fish.