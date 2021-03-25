USA Network announced Wednesday it has renewed both Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley. It will be the ninth season for Chrisley Knows Best and third for Growing Up Chrisley.

Chrisley Knows Best follows the southern Chrisley family, Todd and Julie, and their kids. The spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley follows Chase and Savannah Chrisley away from their parents.

Atlanta, Ga. based Todd Chrisley made his millions in real estate. A USA press release only indicated Chrisley Knows Best would continue to follow their family.

However, the release said Growing Up Chrisley would show Chase embracing more maturity and Savannah "entering a new chapter in her life." Savannah's new chapter suggests the aftermath of her breakup with fiance Nick Kerdiles.

The eighth season finale of Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. Season 2 of Growing Up Chrisley ended Sept. 10, 2019.

USA cited improved ratings for both shows, the original growing 2% to 1.5 million viewers. The spinoff grew 11 percent for 1.1 million viewers.

USA expects both shows to return this summer.