Robbie Amell's Nathan and Andy Allo's Nora put their relationship on hold in the new trailer for Upload Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan is dealing with the return of Allegra Edwards' Ingrid, who has uploaded herself to her family's luxurious and virtual afterlife spot known as Lakeview in the clip released on Wednesday.

Nathan and Ingrid get back together, with Nora also stating that she has found someone new as she returns to work for Horizen, the company behind Lakeview.

The trailer also showcases new updates that have come to Lakeview including the ability to download babies and muscle enhancements.

Upload Season 2 is coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 11. Co-stars include Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, Owen Daniels, Andrea Rosen and Josh Banday.