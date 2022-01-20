Season 2 of sci-fi comedy Upload starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo will be coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 11.

The streaming service made the announcement on Thursday alongside a recap video for Season 1.

Upload, from creator Greg Daniels, follows Amell as app developer Nathan Brown who has his consciousness uploaded to a virtual afterlife following a car accident.

Nathan's consciousness is uploaded due to the wishes of his girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), whose family owns a luxurious afterlife spot known as Lakeview.

Nathan starts to fall for his customer service angel Nora (Allo) and starts to become suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his car accident.

Co-stars include Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, Owen Daniels, Andrea Rosen and Josh Banday.

