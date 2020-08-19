Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 will premiere on Netflix in October.

Netflix said Wednesday that new episodes of the mystery documentary series will start streaming Oct. 19.

Netflix shared the news alongside a distorted photo of trees. Those who zoomed in on the image could see the text "New mysteries October 19."

"Let's see how much of a sleuth @Unsolved Mysteries Volume 1 made you," Netflix captioned the post.

Netflix later confirmed the premiere date.

"#UnsolvedMysteries Volume 2 premieres October 19," the post reads.

Unsolved Mysteries is a reboot of the John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer series that first premiered on NBC in 1987. Raymond Burr, Karl Malden, Robert Stack, Virginia Madsen and Dennis Farina served as hosts during the show's different incarnations on NBC, CBS, Lifetime and Spike.

Season 1, Part 1 of the Netflix reboot premiered in July. The reboot also centers on cold cases and paranormal phenomena but does not feature a host.

Season 1, Part 2 will explore "more unexplained disappearances, tragic events and bizarre occurrences," according to Netflix.