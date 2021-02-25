A University of Michigan library was closed for two days for cleaning when officials identified three venomous spiders found in the basement.

Officials said the three spiders were found in late January at the Shapiro Undergraduate Library University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and the arachnids were sent to Professor Ann Danielson-Francois from the University of Michigan-Dearborn for identification.

Danielson-Francois identified the specimens as Mediterranean recluse spiders, a species that commonly hitchhikes with travelers. The species has been found in 22 states, but Danielson-Francois said it was the first time she had identified any that were found in Michigan.

The expert said the spiders may have tunneled into the basement of the library.

The library was closed for cleaning Sunday and Monday after officials were informed of the identity of the spiders.

Danielson-Francois said the spiders are venomous, but would be unlikely to bite someone in an open space like a library.

"They don't have a huge amount of venom, but they have enough to start necrosis, which is the eating away of the flesh," she told WJBK-TV.