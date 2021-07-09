Halloween Horror Nights 2021 at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will feature a maze inspired by the Netflix drama, The Haunting of Hill House.

The holiday-themed event at the parks is slated to open in September.

Based on Shirley Jackson's classic short story, The Haunting of Hill House was created, directed and executive produced by Mike Flanagan whose other credits also include Hush, Oculus and Gerald's Game.

"I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long," Flanagan said in a statement Thursday.

"Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic Haunts, and I'm so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween. This is -- without a doubt -- one of the coolest things that's ever happened to us at Intrepid. We are so excited to visit the Red Room again -- we hope to see you all there!"

The 2018 limited series followed the adult members of the Crain family who were still trying to cope with their experiences of growing up in a house rife with paranormal activity.

"Mike Flanagan has elevated the horror genre with his supernatural thriller, The Haunting of Hill House," said John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

"We continuously challenge ourselves to raise the bar with each maze we create, and we look forward to creating a unique experience for our guests that combines both the psychological and visceral twists from the series. The goal is to make our guests feel as if they are walking in the footsteps of the Crain family, re-living all the horrors that they experienced."

Flanagan followed up The Haunting of Hill House series with another similarly themed, though unrelated, scary story, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Most of the Hill House cast -- including Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti -- returned for Bly.