Russell Crowe's Unhinged is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The film racked up $4.1 million in receipts in 1,823 theaters.

Coming in at No. 2 is The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run with $550,000 in 326 theaters, followed by Words on Bathroom Walls at No. 3 with $463,000 in 925 theaters, The Goonies at No. 4 with $260,000 in 457 theaters and Cut Throat City at No. 5 with $240,000 in 395 theaters.

Rounding out the top tier are Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back at No. 6 with $230,000 in 431 theaters, Peninsula at No. 7 with $210,000 in 123 theaters, Jurassic Park at No. 8 with $180,000 in 316 theaters, Back to the Future at No. 9 with $140,000 in 258 theaters and The Tax Collector at No. 10 with $122,000 in 121 theaters.

Four of the top films -- The Goonies, Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back, Jurassic Park and Back to the Future -- are re-releases of classic films.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most new movie debuts have been delayed, with some theatrical releases skipped altogether in favor of streaming-service premieres.

Theaters throughout the United States and Canada were closed for months in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the virus.

They recently began opening their doors, however those in states such as New York, New Jersey and California remain shuttered.

On March 8, the North American box office take was about $100 million.

Onward and The Invisible Man were the big hits at the time and both made quick pay-per-view debuts when the theaters closed.