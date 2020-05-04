An unheard song by former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, titled "Angel In Disguise," is going up for auction.

A cassette of a demo of the song is being sold by former Radio Luxembourg DJ Tony Prince on May 19 through Omega Auctions.

The item is expected to earn up to nearly $25,000 at the auction with 25% of the proceeds going to the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

The cassette includes two versions of "Angel in Disguise," one with McCartney singing and a more complete version featuring Starr adding vocals along with other instruments.

McCartney and Starr recorded "Angel In Disguise" for Ringo's 1992 solo album Time Takes Time, but it did not make the final cut.

McCartney is credited as the songwriter on printed lyrics for the song which will be included with the cassette.

The sheet music includes lyrics such as "My name is Ritchie/ Let me look into your eyes/ Don't be afraid I'm just an angel in disguise."