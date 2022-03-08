Det. Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. His investigation uncovers details about Lafferty's faith in the Latter-day Saints religion, and makes the Mormon detective question his own faith.
FX announced the limited series on Jan. 25, 2021. A teaser trailer came out Feb. 23 this year.
