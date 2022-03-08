FX announced Tuesday that its series Under the Banner of Heaven will premiere April 28 on Hulu. Two episodes premiere April 28 with five more weekly after that.

Det. Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. His investigation uncovers details about Lafferty's faith in the Latter-day Saints religion, and makes the Mormon detective question his own faith.

FX announced the limited series on Jan. 25, 2021. A teaser trailer came out Feb. 23 this year.

Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat also star.

Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan also executive produce through Aggregate Films. David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie are also executive producers.

Black previously created the ABC miniseries When We Rise, depicting the LGBTQ rights movement.