Crackle series The Uncommon History of Very Common Things is returning with six new episodes starting on Jan. 1.

The documentary series examines the unknown and irreverent history of everyday items using archival photos, animation and more.

Each 30-minute episode will tackle three different subjects that relate to a shared theme such as the uncommon history of office life, pairs, glamour, hygiene and getting around.

Subjects will include how two different people both filed patents for the telephone on the same day, how Valentine's Day was started as a Roman festival dedicated to matchmaking and how high heels were originally worn by men.

Other subjects include how children's edible toothpaste was invented by NASA for astronauts and how the Union Army had a Balloon Corps during the Civil War.

New episodes of The Uncommon History of Very Common Things can be viewed for free through Crackle.