'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
UPI News Service, 02/27/2022
The Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg caper, Uncharted, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second straight weekend, earning additional $23.3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Dog with $10 million, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home at No. 3 with $5.8 million, Death on the Nile at No. 4 with $4.5 million and Jackass Forever at No. 5 with $3.2 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Sing 2 at No. 6 with $2.1 million, Marry Me at No. 7 with $1.9 million, Studio 666 at No. 8 with $1.6 million, Cyrano at No. 9 with $1.4 million and Scream at No. 10 with $1.3 million.
This weekend's Top 10 movies took in about $55.1 million, compared to last weekend's haul of about $94 million.
