Tom Holland brings video game character Nathan Drake to life in the new trailer for Sony's upcoming film adaptation of Uncharted.

Holland portrays a younger Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter, who meets the more experienced Sully ( Mark Wahlberg ) in the clip released on Thursday.

Sully takes Nathan under his wing as the duo chase after the greatest treasure never found. Nathan also believes that the treasure will help him find his long-lost brother.

The young explorer also crosses paths with a ruthless businessman played by Antonio Banderas who is also searching for the treasure.

Nathan travels around the world, finds an abandoned pirate ship and falls out of a cargo plane. Nathan uses the plane's cargo to jump his way back into the plane during the action scene, which is based on a sequence from 2011 video game Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception.

Uncharted, from director Ruben Fleischer, is coming to theaters on Feb. 18. Co-stars include Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

The movie is based off the Uncharted video game series from developer Naughty Dog (The Last of Us) and PlayStation. The video games follow Drake and his friends as they explore lost ruins and obtain ancient relics.