Mark Wahlberg takes Tom Holland under his wing in the final trailer for Sony's upcoming film adaptation of Uncharted.

Holland portrays treasure hunter Nathan Drake, who teams up with Wahlberg's Victor Sullivan to track down a huge score in the clip released Thursday.

Victor, who also knew Nathan's long-lost brother Sam, shows Nathan the ropes and becomes a mentor to the young adventurer.

The duo, who are attempting to get along, cross paths with the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) as they track down a hidden fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan that was lost 500 years ago.

The trailer also features an intense action sequence as Nathan fights enemies between two pirate ships that are being held up by helicopters.

Uncharted, from director Ruben Fleischer, is coming to theaters on Feb. 18. Co-stars include Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

The film is based on the video game series of the same name from developer Naughty Dog (The Last of Us) and PlayStation.